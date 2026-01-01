English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Iraqi PM: Sacrifices of victory leaders helped to counter terrorism

0

Shafaqna English- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani said that with the martyrdom of the Leaders of Victory, Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran lost two great commanders who devoted their lives to jihad and confronting terrorism.

Al-Sudani attended in the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of the Leaders of Victory and their companions in 2020’s ceremony.

“Martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis gave everything he had for Iraq, whether during the years of struggle against the dictatorial regime or after its fall and his contribution to establishing the new political system,” he affirmed.

“Martyr Al-Muhandis consistently advised fighters to protect the lives of civilians abducted by terrorist gangs and never discriminated between citizens on the basis of religion, sect, or component,” he noted.

The prime minister stated that “Martyr Haj Qasem Soleimani provided support to the Iraqi government at the time and moved alongside Iraqi fighters on all fronts until the moment victory was declared”.

Sources: Iraqi News Agency

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iran’s President congratulated Iraqi PM for success in elections

asadian

Iraq: PM announced foreign investments reached $100 billion

nafiseh yazdani

Iraqi PM Unveils Major Infrastructure Projects in Karbala Ahead of Arbaeen

parniani

Baghdad: Metro project to be finalized

leila yazdani

Iraqi PM: Israeli aggression is danger to security-peace

leila yazdani

Iranian President urges Iraq to secure airspace-borders after Israeli attacks

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.