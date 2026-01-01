Iraqi PM: Sacrifices of victory leaders helped to counter terrorism

Shafaqna English- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani said that with the martyrdom of the Leaders of Victory, Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran lost two great commanders who devoted their lives to jihad and confronting terrorism.

Al-Sudani attended in the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of the Leaders of Victory and their companions in 2020’s ceremony.

“Martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis gave everything he had for Iraq, whether during the years of struggle against the dictatorial regime or after its fall and his contribution to establishing the new political system,” he affirmed.

“Martyr Al-Muhandis consistently advised fighters to protect the lives of civilians abducted by terrorist gangs and never discriminated between citizens on the basis of religion, sect, or component,” he noted.

The prime minister stated that “Martyr Haj Qasem Soleimani provided support to the Iraqi government at the time and moved alongside Iraqi fighters on all fronts until the moment victory was declared”.

Sources: Iraqi News Agency

www.shafaqna.com