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Return to school led to sharp decline in children’s mental health diagnoses

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Shafaqna English- A major new study finds that children who returned to in-person schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic experienced a significant drop in mental health diagnoses compared to those whose schools remained closed.

The research, published in Epidemiology, shows reductions in anxiety, depression, and ADHD, with girls benefiting the most.

Analyzing data from over 185,000 children in California, researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that by nine months after schools reopened, the likelihood of a new mental health diagnosis had fallen by 43%. Associated healthcare spending also dropped by up to 11%.

The findings provide strong evidence that in-person school plays a crucial role in children’s well-being. The study’s authors suggest that school closures likely harmed mental health by limiting social interaction, disrupting routines, and reducing access to school-based support services.

The research highlights the need to prioritize safe school reopenings and children’s mental health during future public health emergencies. Further study is needed to understand the impact on children from marginalized communities, who may have been even more severely affected.

Source: Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

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