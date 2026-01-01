Ultra-processed foods trigger extra eating in late teens, study finds

Shafaqna English- A new study reveals that ultra-processed foods have a distinct and worrying effect on late adolescents, prompting them to eat more even when they’re not hungry.

Research from Virginia Tech found that participants aged 18 to 21 consumed more calories at a buffet meal and continued snacking without hunger after two weeks on an ultra-processed diet—a behavior that predicts future weight gain.

Published in Obesity, the study carefully controlled two diets that were identical in nutrients but differed in processing level. While the overall group didn’t eat more, the analysis by age uncovered a clear vulnerability in the 18-21 cohort. “The younger age group took in more calories from ultra-processed foods, even when they weren’t hungry,” said co-author Alex DiFeliceantonio.

The findings suggest that late adolescence is a critical window of heightened susceptibility to the influence of heavily processed foods. This period is when lifelong eating habits solidify and obesity risk begins to rise, making the results particularly significant for public health.

The researchers call for further study with larger groups and longer durations to confirm the effect. Understanding this vulnerability could inform strategies to protect young people’s health as obesity rates continue to climb.

Source: Virginia Tech

