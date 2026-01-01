English
UN chief: US action in Venezuela sets dangerous precedent

Shafaqna English- UN Secretary-General António Guterres voiced “deep alarm” at the escalating U.S.–Venezuela standoff, which on Saturday culminated in the dramatic capture of President Nicolás Maduro by American special forces.

“The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by the recent escalation in Venezuela, culminating with today’s United States military action in the country, which has potential worrying implications for the region,” said a statement issued by UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

