China: Reduction of CO2 emissions with new process

Shafaqna English– A team of scientists in China has introduced a novel technique for producing coal-based chemicals that lowers carbon dioxide emissions while boosting efficiency and output. Their findings show the process can deliver three times more usable product.

The scientists state that the achievement results from a simple tweak in the fundamental chemical process. China still relies extensively on coal conversion methods, particularly to manufacture olefins.

