English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Kashmir volleyball team players to play wearing hijab

0

Shafaqna English- Six players from the Jammu & Kashmir women’s team will compete in hijab at the 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship.

The 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship, which began on January 4 in the holy city of Kashi (Varanasi), is drawing attention not only for high-level competition but also for a powerful social message. The Jammu & Kashmir women’s volleyball team has arrived in Varanasi with six players who will take the court wearing hijab, confidently asserting that their attire represents freedom, not restriction.

Sources: Punjab News Line

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

India: Kanpur School bans entry to Hijab wearing parents

nafiseh yazdani

England: Two Muslim women hit by car in Walthamstow

nasibeh yazdani

Jaime Brown، New Muslim woman: Wearing Hijab truly empowering

Yahya

Wearing Hijab truly empowering: US Muslim convert

asadian

Is it Allowed to Convert to Islam And not Wear Hijab?

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.