Kashmir volleyball team players to play wearing hijab

Shafaqna English- Six players from the Jammu & Kashmir women’s team will compete in hijab at the 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship.

The 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship, which began on January 4 in the holy city of Kashi (Varanasi), is drawing attention not only for high-level competition but also for a powerful social message. The Jammu & Kashmir women’s volleyball team has arrived in Varanasi with six players who will take the court wearing hijab, confidently asserting that their attire represents freedom, not restriction.

Sources: Punjab News Line

www.shafaqna.com