Medical sources: 114 people killed over past week in Sudan’s Darfur

Since April 2023, Sudan has been gripped by a war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which in October seized the army’s last holdout position in Darfur.

The RSF has since pushed west to the Chadian border and east through the vast Kordofan region, where a drone strike on the North Kordofan capital of El-Obeid on Sunday caused a blackout in the key army-controlled city.

A medical source reported Sunday that 51 people were killed the day before in drone strikes attributed to the army on the North Darfur town of Al-Zuruq, 180 kilometers (112 miles) north of the RSF-overrun state capital El-Fashir. The strike hit a market and civilian areas, the source said.

RSF fighters advancing westward toward the border with Chad last week killed another 63 people in and around the town of Kernoi, a medical source in the local hospital told AFP Sunday.

Local sources told AFP that 17 people were still missing.