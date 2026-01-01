Paris Mosque Rector: 2025 was one of France’s most difficult for Muslims

Shafaqna English–The year 2025 was one of the most difficult for Muslims in France, according to the Rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris.

Chems-Eddine Hafiz described the past year as one of those that “carve themselves into bodies and minds,” due to the scale of challenges faced by the Muslim community in France—challenges that reached the level of elimination based on religion.

