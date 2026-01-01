Middle Eastern religious heritage: Saint Porphyrius Church of Gaza

Shafaqna English- Saint Porphyrius Church, located in Gaza City, is one of the oldest continuously used churches in the world, with origins dating back to the 5th century AD.

According to Shafaqna, the church is named after Saint Porphyrius, the Bishop of Gaza, who played a key role in the spread of Christianity in the region during the late Roman and early Byzantine periods.

Architecturally, the church reflects Byzantine foundations، making it a rare example of layered sacred architecture in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Palestine.

For centuries, the church has stood as a symbol of coexistence, serving not only Gaza’s Christian community but also offering refuge to Muslims during times of conflict, reinforcing its role as a shared humanitarian space rather than a solely religious one.

Throughout modern history, especially during repeated conflicts in Gaza, Saint Porphyrius Church has functioned as a sanctuary for civilians, sheltering displaced families regardless of faith.

Initially, Gaza had a minimal Christian presence, with only three churches. But at the same time, the city was home to numerous pagan temples and idols. However, the arrival of Saint Porphyrius marked a significant turning point.

His influence led to the baptism of a substantial number of people, including 237 men, 35 women, and 14 children.

Beyond its religious importance, the church is considered a cultural and historical landmark, embodying Gaza’s long-standing traditions of resilience, hospitality, and interfaith solidarity.