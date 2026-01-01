English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

Afghanistan: UNESCO launches 3D digitization of historical artifacts in Ghazni

0

Shafaqna English-The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has  launched a project in Ghazni province to digitally document and build 3D models of ancient artifacts.

According to local officials, UNESCO, in cooperation with a partner organization, has so far digitally and three-dimensionally scanned 450 historical and archaeological artifacts in the province. Officials say this effort will play a crucial role in preserving cultural heritage, preventing illegal trafficking, and reducing the risk of damage. It will also support academic research, proper documentation, and raise global awareness about these artifacts.

Sources: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Video] Alexandria Museum exhibits ancient Egyptian artifacts

parniani

Paris: Multilingualism Framework at UNESCO

asadian

Iraq added ancient Cyrus Cylinder to World Heritage sites

nafiseh yazdani

Cyrus Charter: First written document on human rights

leila yazdani

Madinah’s culinary heritage

leila yazdani

Iraq recovers 185 ancient artifacts from UK

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.