Afghanistan: UNESCO launches 3D digitization of historical artifacts in Ghazni

Shafaqna English-The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has launched a project in Ghazni province to digitally document and build 3D models of ancient artifacts.

According to local officials, UNESCO, in cooperation with a partner organization, has so far digitally and three-dimensionally scanned 450 historical and archaeological artifacts in the province. Officials say this effort will play a crucial role in preserving cultural heritage, preventing illegal trafficking, and reducing the risk of damage. It will also support academic research, proper documentation, and raise global awareness about these artifacts.

Sources: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com