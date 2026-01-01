Talks begin to resolve Iraq presidency file within constitutional timeframe

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s political forces have begun new rounds of talks aimed at resolving the presidency file in line within constitutional timeframe, according to Ayat Adham, a lawmaker from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

Speaking to a local news agency on Monday, Adham said discussions are underway between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and the Coordination Framework to reach a political understanding on electing the next President of Iraq. She stressed that political consensus remains a key factor in forming the next federal government and that resolving the presidency issue would have positive implications for both Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region.

Sources: Iraqi News

