EU announces rise in deportations

Shafaqna English- Major changes to EU law, are likely to result in more deportations and rejections outside the EU.

At the same time, some member states, including Denmark, have indicated that they plan to take measures into their own hands ahead of the full implementation of these changes.

EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner told the German weekly newspaper Welt am Sonntag that based on rising deportation numbers, the EU for 2025 is “likely to reach the highest deportation rate since 2019.”

Sources: Info Migrants

