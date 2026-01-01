English
Millions of catholic pilgrims in Rome

Shafaqna English– In 2025, Rome welcomed around 33.5 million pilgrims for the Catholic Holy Year, according to Vatican and Italian authorities. The influx set a new record for annual visitors and boosted local businesses, including shops, museums, and restaurants.

Every 25 years, the Catholic Church celebrates a Holy Year, or jubilee, marked by forgiveness and reconciliation. Pilgrims in Rome can enter the symbolic ‘Holy Doors’ of four basilicas and see the pope at special gatherings

