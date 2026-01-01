Millions of catholic pilgrims in Rome

Shafaqna English– In 2025, Rome welcomed around 33.5 million pilgrims for the Catholic Holy Year, according to Vatican and Italian authorities. The influx set a new record for annual visitors and boosted local businesses, including shops, museums, and restaurants.

Every 25 years, the Catholic Church celebrates a Holy Year, or jubilee, marked by forgiveness and reconciliation. Pilgrims in Rome can enter the symbolic ‘Holy Doors’ of four basilicas and see the pope at special gatherings

Source: Reuters

