Gaza Students risk snipers to attend tent schools

Shafaqna English- Gaza students brave snipers in ‘yellow zone’ tent schools as UNICEF warns 25% of children now have speech impediments.

In a small tent overshadowed by the sound of nearby gunfire, seven-year-old Tulin prepares for her first day of school in two years.

For most children, this would be a moment of excitement. For Tulin and her mother, it is a chapter of terror.

The relentless Israeli war has destroyed the vast majority of Gaza’s educational infrastructure, forcing families to create makeshift “tent schools” in dangerous proximity to Israeli forces — an area demarcated by Israel as the “yellow zone” west of the separation line, often just a few metres away from danger.

Sources: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com