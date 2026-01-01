Iraq to redesign Baghdad Metro

Shafaqna English- Iraq is considering revising the vision for the long-awaited Baghdad Metro project.

This revision aims to favor a comprehensive transportation plan that encompasses surface, elevated, and subterranean routes.

In a televised interview, the Prime Minister’s Advisor for Investment Affairs, Mohammed al-Najjar, said that the major demographic shift in Baghdad, where the population has increased from three million to about ten million and its borders have extended, needs a thorough examination of the project’s designs and routes, the state-run news agency (INA) reported.

Sources: Iraqi News

