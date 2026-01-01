Pope: May craft of peace prevail over war industry

Shafaqna English–Pope Leo XIV invites faithful to be ‘weavers of hope’ where ‘in the place of inequality, there may be fairness,’ and may ‘the industry of war be replaced by the craft of peace.’

At the Mass celebrating the feast of Epiphany, the Pope underscored, “the divine life is within our reach” and “it is made manifest so that we might be included in its dynamic freedom, which loosens the bonds of fear and enables us to encounter peace. ”

“In the place of inequality, may there be fairness, and may the industry of war be replaced by the craft of peace,” Pope Leo said. “As weavers of hope,” he concluded, “let us journey together towards the future by another road.” Pope Leo XIV greeted all those gathered in Saint Peter’s Square and offered them his “good wishes for the New Year in the light of the Risen Christ.”

Source: Vatican News

