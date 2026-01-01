Widespread genetic heart risk going undetected, study warns

Shafaqna English- A major study from the Mayo Clinic reveals that current medical guidelines are missing nearly 90% of people with a common inherited cause of dangerously high cholesterol, known as familial hypercholesterolemia (FH).

Many of those affected already showed signs of early heart disease but would never have qualified for genetic testing under existing rules.

Published in Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine, the research analyzed DNA from over 84,000 participants. It found that roughly 1 in 5 individuals with the FH genetic variant already had coronary artery disease, yet most would have been overlooked because their cholesterol levels or family history didn’t trigger standard screening.

“This exposes a blind spot in current national guidelines,” said lead author Dr. Niloy Jewel Samadder. The findings strongly advocate for routine genetic screening to be integrated into preventive care, allowing for earlier detection and treatment of this hidden risk.

The study underscores the potential of genomics-driven healthcare to identify at-risk individuals before heart disease advances, aligning with broader efforts to predict and prevent serious illness. Expanding DNA screening could dramatically improve early intervention and save lives.

Source: Mayo Clinic

