Garlic-based mouthwash rivals leading chemical antiseptic, study finds

Shafaqna English- Garlic extract could be a powerful natural alternative to the gold-standard antiseptic mouthwash, chlorhexidine.

A new systematic review concludes that higher-concentration garlic mouthwash can kill bacteria just as effectively, sometimes even outperforming the synthetic chemical, while offering a more natural option.

Published in the Journal of Herbal Medicine, the analysis of clinical studies found that garlic’s antimicrobial performance was comparable to chlorhexidine, though its effectiveness varied with concentration and application time. A noted drawback was that garlic mouthwash can cause greater discomfort, such as a burning sensation and strong odor.

Despite these side effects, the review strongly supports garlic’s clinical potential, noting “significant reductions in bacterial counts.” This positions it as a viable alternative in certain contexts, especially for patients seeking herbal options or concerned about chlorhexidine’s side effects and antimicrobial resistance.

The authors call for larger, longer clinical trials to confirm garlic’s efficacy and standardize its use in dental practice. The findings highlight growing interest in evidence-based herbal alternatives for managing oral diseases like gingivitis and plaque.

Source: University of Sharjah

www.shafaqna.com