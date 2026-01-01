New pill fights diabetes by burning fat in muscle, without affecting appetite

Shafaqna English- Scientists have developed a new oral drug that tackles type 2 diabetes and obesity by targeting metabolism in muscle, rather than suppressing appetite like popular GLP-1 drugs (e.g., Ozempic).

Early research suggests it improves blood sugar control and promotes fat burning while preserving muscle mass, potentially avoiding common side effects like appetite loss and gastrointestinal issues.

Published in Cell, the study from Karolinska Institutet and Stockholm University describes a novel type of β2 agonist designed to safely activate beneficial signaling in skeletal muscle without overstimulating the heart. Initial trials in healthy volunteers and people with type 2 diabetes indicate the pill is well-tolerated.

Because it works through a completely different biological pathway, this drug could be used either on its own or in combination with GLP-1 therapies for stronger results. “Our results point to a future where we can improve metabolic health without losing muscle mass,” said Professor Tore Bengtsson.

The next step is a larger phase II clinical trial led by the spin-off company Atrogi AB. The research highlights a promising new direction for metabolic treatment, focusing on enhancing the body’s energy use in muscle rather than altering hunger signals.

Source: Karolinska Institutet

www.shafaqna.com