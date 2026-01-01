Scientists Map How Gene Networks Cause Disease, Paving Way for New Therapies

Shafaqna English- A new genetic mapping strategy has uncovered how thousands of genes work together in complex networks to cause disease, solving a major puzzle left by traditional genetic studies.

This approach, developed by researchers at Gladstone Institutes and Stanford University, moves beyond simply linking individual genes to a trait and instead reveals the intricate pathways that connect them.

Published in Nature, the method combines lab experiments on human cells with vast population genetic data, like that from the UK Biobank. For the first time, scientists can see not just the “starting point” and “outcome,” but all the biological routes in between. This allowed them to decode, for example, how a single gene can influence multiple cellular programs at once in blood disorders.

The technique effectively creates a detailed map of genetic causality, showing how changes in gene activity ripple through cellular systems to affect health. This could dramatically speed up the identification of precise drug targets for complex diseases influenced by many genes, such as autoimmune conditions and immune deficiencies.

The research team now plans to apply this powerful mapping tool to other cell types, particularly immune cells like T cells, to unravel the genetic architecture behind a wide range of illnesses and accelerate the development of targeted therapies.

Source: Gladstone Institutes

