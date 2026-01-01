New AI Predicts Which Disease a Genetic Mutation Will Cause

Shafaqna English- Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence system that can predict not only if a genetic mutation is harmful, but also the specific type of disease it is likely to cause.

This breakthrough moves beyond current tools that simply flag damaging variants, aiming to dramatically speed up diagnosis and guide personalized treatments.

Named V2P (Variant to Phenotype), the AI was created by researchers at Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine and described in Nature Communications. Trained on vast datasets linking genetic variants to diseases, the system can pinpoint the mutation most relevant to a patient’s condition, frequently ranking the true cause within its top ten candidates.

This capability promises to improve the accuracy and speed of genetic interpretation. “By determining not only whether a variant is pathogenic but also the type of disease it is likely to cause, we can improve both the speed and accuracy of genetic interpretation and diagnostics,” said first author David Stein.

Beyond diagnostics, the tool can help researchers identify key genes and pathways for drug development, especially for rare and complex diseases. The team plans to enhance V2P to make more detailed predictions, advancing the goal of precision medicine where therapies are tailored to an individual’s genetic profile.

Source: The Mount Sinai Hospital / Mount Sinai School of Medicine

