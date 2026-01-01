English
USA: New York designates January as Muslim American Heritage Month

Shafaqna English– New York State has designated January as Muslim American Heritage Month.

One local religious leader says it’s an important recognition for the Muslim community.

Muslim Public Affairs Council of Western New York President Khalid Qazi says the proclamation brings positive recognition to the Muslim community.

“Events like this bring us even closer, and there’s a uniform recognition of the Muslim heritage month that you know people take pride in,” he said. “And as Governor Hochul mentioned, New York remains a beacon of hope, tolerance, and celebrates its diversity of the Muslim population.”

As part of the designation, Hochul’s directive ordered 16 historic landmarks around New York, including Niagara Falls, to be illuminated green on January 2.

“It was a very significant and obvious way of recognizing, on behalf of the governor and the state, Heritage Month. We are grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul for this proclamation and recognition,” he said.

