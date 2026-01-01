Study Reveals Simple Lifestyle Habits Can Keep Your Brain Years Younger

Shafaqna English- New research suggests that everyday lifestyle choices can significantly slow your brain’s aging process, making it up to eight years younger than your chronological age.

Factors like optimism, high-quality sleep, strong social support, and effective stress management act as powerful protective tools for brain health.

The University of Florida study used MRI scans and machine learning to estimate the “brain age” of 128 adults, many with chronic pain. While hardships like low income were linked to older-appearing brains, protective habits showed a stronger and more lasting connection to a younger brain profile.

Participants with the healthiest lifestyle factors started with brains that appeared eight years younger and showed slower aging over the two-year study. “The message is consistent… health promoting behaviors appear to actually bolster health in an additive fashion at a meaningful level,” said senior author Kimberly Sibille.

Published in Brain Communications, the findings underscore that lifestyle is medicine for the brain. The habits highlighted are largely within a person’s control and are likely to benefit brain aging in the broader population, not just those with chronic pain.

Source: University of Florida

