Iraq to attract 10 million tourists by 2035

In a statement to the state-run news agency (INA), Yassin explained that one of the challenges facing Iraq’s tourism sector is the security warnings issued by several European countries, China, and the United States against visiting Iraq, encouraging foreign governments to reconsider their travel advisories.

Britain has reviewed its travel advisory for Iraq, as well as other European countries, and particularly Switzerland and Spain have taken this into account, according to Yassin.

Sources: Iraqi News

