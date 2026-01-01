English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsUS

USA: Mamdani’s oath Quran to be displayed at New York Public Library

0

Shafaqna English- New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said one of the Qurans he used to take his oath of office will be placed on public display at New York Public Library.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday said that he took the oath during his inauguration using an 18th-century Quran copied in Ottoman Syria.

According to Mamdani, the manuscript belonged to Arturo Schomburg, a Puerto Rican-born Black scholar and bibliophile, who sold his collection of 4,000 books to the New York Public Library in 1926.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

New York: 1st mayor to be sworn on the holy Quran

nafiseh yazdani

New York: Mamdani facing challenges

asadian

Mamdani’s victory united New York’s Muslim community

leila yazdani

New York’s Mayor pledges to combat racism

faati

White House: Trump praises New York’s Mayor-elect during meeting

faati

USA: Trump to host NYC Mayor‑elect on 21 November 2025

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.