USA: Mamdani’s oath Quran to be displayed at New York Public Library

Shafaqna English- New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said one of the Qurans he used to take his oath of office will be placed on public display at New York Public Library.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday said that he took the oath during his inauguration using an 18th-century Quran copied in Ottoman Syria.

According to Mamdani, the manuscript belonged to Arturo Schomburg, a Puerto Rican-born Black scholar and bibliophile, who sold his collection of 4,000 books to the New York Public Library in 1926.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

