250 million Christians celebrate Christmas on January 7

Shafaqna English- Millions of Christians, including those in Eastern Europe and across the Arab world, such as Palestine and Egypt, are celebrating Christmas on January 7.

The reason some Christians celebrate Christmas on January 7 is not because they believe Jesus was born on a different day, but because they are using a different calendar.

The difference in the timing of Christmas stretches back to 1582, when Pope Gregory XIII ruled that the Catholic Church should follow a new calendar, called the Gregorian calendar, to replace the less accurate Julian calendar.

Sources: Aljazeera

