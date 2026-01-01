English
Capturing Saudi Arabia a frame at a time

Shafaqna English- Long before Saudi Arabia’s cultural and archeological treasures were known to the world, Photographer and publisher Mohamed Babelli has spent a lifetime documenting the country’s landscapes.

Consultant engineer by profession and photographer by passion, Babelli’s journey into visual documentation began at an early age and evolved into a publishing project.

“I received my first camera as a gift from my father before a summer trip to Cyprus in 1978. Since then, photography was associated with travel,” Babelli told Arab News.

