Syrian Refugees in Jordan from displacement to employment

Shafaqna English- The first winter was harsh for Refugees in Jordan. Families lived in tents with minimal heating, and the summers brought extreme heat and frequent electricity cuts. As the camp expanded, more durable shelter units became available, and conditions gradually improved.

Hanan Khaled Al-Khawalda still vividly remembers the day she and her family left their hometown in Syria and arrived in the Zaatari refugee camp in northeastern Jordan.

“We came on 23 October 2012, during the early days of the conflict in Syria. We fled across the border and reached the camp, which was then only a scattering of tents,” Hanan recalls. She was 20, newly married and unsure what the future would hold.

