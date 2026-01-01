English
Digital payments reform in Saudi Arabia

Shafaqna English– The Saudi Central Bank has launched an extensive initiative, both regulatory and technical, to revolutionize the nation’s digital payments system—transitioning from conventional banking to positioning the Kingdom as a global financial center, opening the industry to supervised foreign investment, and granting licenses to additional international electronic payment providers.

The initiative constitutes part of a comprehensive strategy designed to enhance the competitiveness of the Kingdom’s economy while consolidating Saudi Arabia’s role as a leading financial center regionally and globally.

Source: Aawsat

