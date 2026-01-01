English
UK cyclists to undertake journey from Makkah to Madinah to raise funds for children in Africa

Shafaqna English–UK cyclists will ride from Makkah to Madinah in Saudi Arabia to raise funds for children in Africa.

The H&K Cycle Club will take on the challenge through the Hejaz region for the fifth successive year, aiming to raise £1 million (SR5 million) after raising over £750,000 for lifesaving surgeries last year.

Funds raised will support Muntada Aid’s Little Hearts project, which provides free, lifesaving surgeries for children across Africa. The project has helped nearly 3,500 children in 15 countries since its inception in 2012.

Source: Arab News

