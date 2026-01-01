Shafaqna Pakistan | by Jawad Naqvi- Cotton was once Pakistan’s “white gold”—the crop that underwrote export earnings, powered industrial growth, and sustained millions of rural livelihoods. For decades, it formed the backbone of the country’s economic model, linking farms to factories and factories to foreign markets. That era, however, is drawing to a close. This season’s numbers tell the story with brutal clarity. By mid-December, cotton arrivals stood at around 5.3 million bales against an official target of just over 10 million. Production is now projected at barely seven million bales, marking one of the sharpest shortfalls in recent memory.

The damage does not stop at the farm gate. Cotton’s decline rapidly spills into the wider economy because textiles account for roughly 60% of Pakistan’s export earnings and represent the country’s largest industrial employer. When cotton falters, mills slow, exports weaken, and jobs come under threat. What begins as an agricultural shock quickly metastasises into an economic one.

What makes this episode particularly alarming is not merely the recurrence of climate stress and pest attacks—long-standing challenges for the crop—but the failure of market institutions at precisely the moment they are most needed. The Karachi Cotton Exchange building has remained sealed, effectively paralysing trading activity. As a result, the publication of official cotton rates—an essential reference point for daily transactions—has been disrupted. Brokers warn that losses could run into billions of rupees, while spinning and textile units report that banks are hesitant to extend working capital in the absence of a recognised benchmark price. An economy already starved of confidence can ill afford to suspend its own price discovery mechanism.

None of this was unforeseeable. As recently as last spring, policymakers clung to ambitious production targets, as if optimism could substitute for agronomy. Reality has been far less forgiving. Output has come in roughly 34% below target, reflecting a toxic mix of climate volatility, pest management failures, poor seed quality, and the long neglect of extension services and irrigation reliability. These are structural problems, not seasonal surprises.

The external consequences are equally stark. After importing around 6.2 million bales last year, industry stakeholders now estimate that Pakistan may need close to seven million bales this season to keep its mills running. This adds pressure to foreign exchange reserves that are already fragile. Idle looms mean idle workers, lost export orders, and shrinking growth—deepening economic vulnerability at a time when Pakistan can least afford it.

The response must be as practical as the crisis is immediate. First, policymakers must urgently restore the cotton market’s pricing mechanism and the institutional plumbing that allows banks to finance the entire cotton-to-textile chain. Second, cotton can no longer be treated as an afterthought. Investment is needed in high-yield, climate-resilient seed varieties, credible pest control systems, and functional extension services. Above all, production targets must be grounded in evidence and climate realities rather than political comfort.

Cotton cannot survive as a slogan, a nostalgic talking point, or a newspaper headline. If Pakistan wants export stability and industrial resilience, it must rebuild the crop’s credibility—starting with the institutions that keep its market alive. Without that, the decline of white gold will continue to cast a long shadow over the economy.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article