High-Fat Diets Force Liver Cells into Cancer-Prone State, MIT Finds

Shafaqna English- MIT researchers have discovered a key mechanism linking fatty diets to liver cancer.

Researchers have discovered that prolonged exposure to a high-fat diet does more than cause fat buildup; it fundamentally rewires the biology of liver cells, pushing them into a dangerous, primitive state that sets the stage for tumors.

The research, published in the journal Cell, shows that under constant metabolic stress from fatty foods, mature liver cells (hepatocytes) enter a survival mode.

They gradually shut down genes responsible for essential liver functions, such as metabolism and detoxification, while activating genes that promote cell growth and prevent death. This shift reverts the cells to a more stem-cell-like, immature condition, helping them endure the harsh environment but dramatically increasing their vulnerability to cancer.

The team identified key regulatory genes, including the transcription factor SOX4, that drive this harmful reprogramming. Notably, these molecular changes were also found in human liver disease patients. Analysis showed that patients with higher expression of these survival genes and lower expression of normal liver function genes had worse survival outcomes after tumor development.

Source: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

