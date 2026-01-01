Afghanistan: Widespread unemployment under shadow of discrimination

Shafaqna English- Many Afghans increasingly voice concern over rising unemployment and the Taliban’s inability to tackle the crisis.

They say the lack of job opportunities has made daily life harder than at any other time they can remember. According to them, anyone with a broker or personal ties to Taliban members can quickly secure a job of their choosing. They believe a broken hiring system, the absence of transparency, and the concentration of jobs in the hands of one group have crushed the hopes of countless young people who once dreamed of a better future.

In conversations with the Hasht-e Subh Daily, these citizens urge the Taliban to focus on tackling unemployment instead of repeating empty promises and encouraging migrants to return. They warn that without serious action, the social and economic damage caused by unemployment will grow even deeper. From their perspective, creating real job opportunities and paying attention to people’s basic livelihoods could help slow the spread of this crisis.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

