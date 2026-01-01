English
UN: ‘Systematic asphyxiation’ of Palestinian rights in West Bank

Shafaqna English- In the occupied West Bank, Israel is violating international law prohibiting racial segregation and apartheid, according to UN human rights report.

The report by the UN human rights office, OHCHR, documents what it describes as a decades-long system of discrimination that has sharply intensified since at least December 2022.
Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the findings reveal “a systematic asphyxiation of the rights of Palestinians in the West Bank.”

Sources: News.un.org

