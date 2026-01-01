English
China’s inquiry on Meta

Shafaqna English– On Thursday(8 Jan 2026), China announced it will review and scrutinize Meta’s purchase of the AI startup Manus, an action underscoring its ongoing tech competition with the United States.

Last week, Meta revealed plans to acquire Manus, a Singapore firm with Chinese heritage, as the California tech powerhouse behind Facebook and Instagram seeks to broaden its artificial intelligence services across its platforms.

This marks an unusual purchase by a U.S. technology firm of an AI startup with Chinese background, occurring amid escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing.

