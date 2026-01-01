Five Financial Habits from the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT) That Bring Barakah to Your Wealth

In today’s world, financial stability is a common concern. As Muslims, we can find timeless wisdom in the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (pbut) and the Quran to guide our financial practices. By adopting these five money habits, we can strive to bring barakah (blessing) into our finances:

1. Work Hard & Earn Through Halal Means

The foundation of a blessed income is earning through halal (Islamically lawful) means. Imam Jafar al-Sadiq (p) emphasized the importance of working to support yourself and your family, if you are able.

It is narrated that the Imam (p) once asked about a man who was not present among them in the gathering. Someone replied, “He has become very needy.”

The Imam then asked, “What is he doing today?”

It was said, “He is in his home worshiping his Lord.”

The Imam then asked, “Wherefrom he receives for his living?”

It was said, “It comes from a certain one of his brothers.”

Imam al-Sadiq (p) then proclaimed, ‘By God, the one who provides him his living does a much more powerful worship than his worship.” (Al Kafi, Vol.5, Book 2, Ch.5, Hadith 189)

This highlights that striving to support yourself and others is not only permissible, but a worshipful act encouraged and rewarded by God. We need only to put forward our best effort to earn a lawful living, and trust that God will provide for us in response.

2. Practice Moderation in Spending

Living within one’s means and avoiding extravagance is a key principle in Islamic teachings. The Quran advises, “Indeed, the wasteful are brothers of the devils, and ever has Satan been to his Lord ungrateful” (17:27)​.

Here, God equates wastefulness with ingratitude for his blessings. One way to demonstrate our humility and gratitude is to avoid overspending. God also mentions, “And those who, when they spend, are neither extravagant nor stingy, but hold a medium way between those (extremes) (25:67).

This encourages a lifestyle where needs are met without going overboard. Ask yourself:

Where does my money go?

What are my needs? My desires?

How much do I save? How much do I spend? Is this reasonable?

3. Give Charity Regularly

Zakaat (charity) is a means to purify wealth and bring blessings. The Quran states:​

The example of those who spend their wealth in the way of God is like a seed [of grain] which grows seven spikes; in each spike is a hundred grains.

(2:261)​

Regularly giving, even in small amounts, fosters generosity and gratitude, benefits those in need around you, and attracts divine blessings.​ Give with confidence that what leaves your hand will return to you, whether in the form of prosperity in this life, or reward in the next.

4. Avoid Unnecessary Debt

The Ahl al-Bayt (pbut) teaches us to be cautious about incurring debt. Imam al-Sadiq (p) reported that Imam Ali (p) said, “Beware of debts; it humiliates during the day and causes sadness during the night, and it is payable both in this world and in the hereafter.” (Al-Kafi, vol.5, ch.2, hadith 256).

The decision to enter into debt must be made very carefully, with the understanding of the weight and responsibility that comes with owing money. You should only enter into such an agreement or situation if you are in need and confident in your commitment to repay your debt. The Ahl al-Bayt underscore the importance of having sincere intentions when borrowing and being diligent in repayment.

5. Save and Plan for the Future

The foundation of our lives is ultimately trusting in God’s provision, but Islam simultaneously encourages prudent financial planning. Imam Ali (p) advised, “Do for this life as if you will live forever, and do for the afterlife as if you will die tomorrow”​ (Wasa’il al-Shia (Ahl al-Bayt) – al-Ḥurr al- Amili – Volume 17, Page 76).

This advice reinforces the importance of balance. We must actively work towards building safe, sustainable futures for ourselves in the dunya, but never at the detriment of our akhira. This teaches us to be responsible stewards of our resources, ensuring we meet both our material needs as well as our spiritual obligations.​

By integrating these practices into our daily lives, we align our financial habits with the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (pbut) and the Quran, paving the way for a life filled with barakah.​