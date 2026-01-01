Jesus the Prophet of God

BIRTH OF JESUS (A Quranic Conception)

Relate in the Book (the story of) Mary, when she withdrew from her family to a place in the East.

She placed a screen (to screen herself) from them; then We sent to her Our Angel, and he appeared before her as a man in all respects.

She said: “I seek refuge from thee to (God) Most Gracious: (come not near) if thou dost fear God.”

He said: “Nay, I am only a messenger from thy Lord, (to announce) to thee the gift of a holy son.”

She said: “Now shall I have a son, seeing that no man has touched me, and I am not unchaste?”

He said: “So (it will be): Thy Lord saith, ‘That is easy for Me: and (We wish) to appoint him as a Sign unto men and a Mercy from Us’: It is a matter (so) decreed).”

So she conceived him, and she retired with him to a remote place…

At length she brought (the babe) to her people, carrying him (in her arms).

They said: “O Mary! Truly an amazing thing hast thou brought!

O sister of Aaron! Thy father was not a man of evil, nor thy mother a woman unchaste!”

But she pointed to the babe. They said: “How can we talk to one who is a child in the cradle?”

He (the babe) said:

“I am indeed a servant of God; He hath given me Revelation and made me a prophet;

And He hath made me blessed wheresoever I be, and hath enjoined on me Prayer and Charity as long as I live;

(He) hath made me kind to my mother and not overbearing or miserable;

So peace is on me the day I was born, the day that I die, and the day that I shall be raised up to life (again).”

Such (was) Jesus the son of Mary: (it is) a statement of truth, about which they (vainly) dispute.

(HOLY QURAN 19:16–34)

Jesus Is Not God

And behold, God will say:

“O Jesus son of Mary! Did’st thou say unto men, ‘Worship me and my mother as gods in derogation of God’?”

He will say:

“Glory to Thee! Never could I say what I had no right (to say). Had I said such a thing, Thou would’st indeed have known it. Thou knowest what is in my heart, though I know not what is in Thine. For Thou knowest in full all that is hidden. Never said I to them aught except what Thou did’st command me to say, to wit, ‘Worship God, my Lord and your Lord’.”

(HOLY QURAN 5:119–120)

Compare with the Bible

John 5:30 John 12:49 John 14:28 Isaiah 42:8 Acts 2:22

Muhammad (S.A.W.) Is Not God

Say thou (O Muhammad to the people):

“I am but a man like you: it is revealed to me by inspiration that your God is One God: so stand true to Him, and ask for His forgiveness.”

And woe to those who join gods with God.

(HOLY QURAN 41:6)

Some people maintain that Muslims worship Muhammad instead of God and call them “Muhammedans.” The above verse gives the lie to such an allegation, as Muhammad (S.A.W.) never claimed himself to be a god. He is a prophet like any other messenger of God. The word “Muhammedanism,” as applied to the Islamic religion, is a misnomer. Islam means submission to the will of God, and its followers are called Muslims.

How then can man be justified with God? Or how can he be clean that is born of woman?

(JOB 25:4)

The Following Extracts from the Bible Bear Testimony to the Quranic Truth That Jesus Is Not God

“Ye men of Israel, hear these words: Jesus of Nazareth, a man approved of God among you by miracles and wonders and signs, which God did by him in the midst of you, as ye yourselves also know.”

(Acts 2:22)

“And I fell at his feet to worship him. And he said unto me, See thou do it not: I am thy fellow servant, and of thy brethren that have the testimony of Jesus: worship…”

(REVELATION 19:10)

“For I have not spoken of myself; but the Father which sent me, He gave me a commandment, what I should say, and what I should speak.”

(JOHN 12:49)

“I can of mine own self do nothing: as I hear, I judge: and my judgment is just; because I seek not mine own will, but the will of the Father which hath sent me. If I bear witness of myself, my witness is not true.”

(JOHN 5:30–31)

“…for my Father is greater than I.”

(JOHN 14:28)

“And this is life eternal, that they might know Thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom Thou hast sent.”

(JOHN 17:3)

“Verily, verily, I say unto you, The servant is not greater than his Lord; neither he that is sent greater than he that sent him.”

(JOHN 13:16)

“Jesus saith unto her (Mary Magdalene)… I ascend unto my Father and your Father; and to my God, and your God.”

(JOHN 20:17)

“But of that day and that hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels which are in heaven, neither the Son, but the Father.”

(MARK 13:32)

“But now ye seek to kill me, a man that hath told you the truth, which I have heard of God.”

(JOHN 8:40)