Al-Abbas’s Holy Shrine Launches Academic Educational Forum for Philosophy and Educational Policies+ Photos

SHAFQNA- The Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine launched the activities of the Academic Educational Forum for Philosophy and Educational Policies. The forum is organized by the Education and Teaching Department of the Holy Shrine, under the title: “Building an Islamic Educational Philosophy between Being and Possible,” and it will last for three days at the Al-Ameed Educational Complex.

The opening ceremony was attended by a member of the Board of Directors of the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine and the head of the Education and Teaching Authority, Dr. Abbas Al-Dadah Al-Moussawi, along with several officials from the holy shrine and a select group of academics, researchers, and specialists in the field of education.

The activities of the forum began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by the reader Muhammad Sadiq, followed by a welcoming speech delivered by Dr. Hassan Dakhel, Head of the Department of Education. He emphasized the importance of holding such scientific forums in enhancing academic dialog and exchanging intellectual views on the reality of education and its development prospects.

The forum is hosted by Professor Khosrow Bagheri, President of the Philosophy of Education Society in Iran and Professor of Philosophy of Education at the University of Tehran, one of the most prominent contemporary thinkers in the philosophy of education, to present a series of specialized lectures and scientific sessions as part of the forum’s activities. The first day of the forum includes two research sessions.

The first session addresses the importance of Islamic culture and its role in building the educational system, while the second session discusses the foundations of secular education and teaching, within a comparative framework that highlights different educational philosophies. The forum aims to establish a contemporary Islamic educational vision that is rooted in intellectual constants and authentic values, and seeks to align Islamic educational philosophy with cognitive changes and the current educational reality, contributing to the development of educational policies and the construction of an effective educational system capable of facing contemporary intellectual and educational challenges.

