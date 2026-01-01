English
(Photos): Second Women’s Quranic Forum ‘Ghaith Al-Sama’ Concludes at Al-Abbas (AS) Shrine

Shafaqna English: The Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine concluded the activities of the second annual Ghaith Al-Sama’ Women’s Quranic Forum at the Al-Siddiqa Al-Tahira (peace be upon her) Center.

The conference was organized by the Fatima bint Asad (peace be upon her) Quranic Studies Department, affiliated with the Office of the Senior Official for Women’s Affairs at the Holy Shrine, under the slogan “Between Revelation and Khadijah’s Loyalty, the Beginning of Mercy for the Worlds,” coinciding with the anniversary of the Noble Prophetic Mission and in celebration of the National Day of the Holy Quran.

Source: alkafeel

