Why is mercy mentioned twice in Bismillah? Video

SHAFAQNA- What is the difference between Al-Rahman and Al-Raheem? Islamic Pulse is proud to present our brand new show: Quran Tactics! This ongoing series will explore insightful snippets of the Holy Quran, curious facts that you might have overlooked and some of the deeper realities behind the Glorious Book of Allah. In this first episode, Shaykh Muzaffer Hyder explains why the words, Rahman and Raheem – both of which are derivations from the word, Rahmah, meaning mercy – are within the Bismillah.

Source:https://en.al-shia.org/

www.shafaqna.com