The Al-Abbas (p) Holy Shrine concludes the second Women’s Quranic Forum, “Ghaith Al-Sama

SHAFAQNA- The Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine concluded the activities of the second annual Ghaith Al-Sama’ Women’s Quranic Forum at the Al-Siddiqa Al-Tahira (peace be upon her) Center. The conference was organized by the Fatima bint Asad (peace be upon her) Quranic Studies Department, affiliated with the Office of the Senior Official for Women’s Affairs at the Holy Shrine, under the slogan “Between Revelation and Khadijah’s Loyalty, the Beginning of Mercy for the Worlds,” coinciding with the anniversary of the Noble Prophetic Mission and in celebration of the National Day of the Holy Quran.

The forum’s activities included a speech by the Senior Official of the holy shrine, His Eminence Sayed Ahmad al-Safi, a documentary film titled “Wiqaa,” another about the memorizer Batoul As’ad from people with special needs, in addition to a poem recited by the poet Mohammad al-Yasiri, and a hymn about the Master of the Two Worlds performed by the “Sana al-Huda” choir. The forum’s activities included a discussion of the book “The Prophetic Method in Leadership and Change” by the Saudi author Fatima Al-Hammad, which provided an analytical study of the approach adopted by the Prophet Mohammad (Allah’s prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household) in leading social change, reviewing the foundations and principles that contributed to a qualitative transformation in society.

Additionally, a hymn titled “Sayyid al-Kawnayn” was presented, praising the Prophet Muhammad (Allah’s prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household) and the noble prophetic mission. The events also included discussions of four research papers: the first by researcher Taiba Ibrahim, the second by researcher Zahra Kourani, the third by researcher Zahra Hossam, and the fourth by researcher Maryam Hamid Al-Khafaji, as well as a film about elderly women who are Quranic scholars. The events concluded with the honoring of the researchers, the author of the book “The Prophetic Approach to Leadership and Change,” the Quran memorizers, as well as the participants and contributors who made the events successful.