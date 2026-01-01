The Best Nation: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:110)

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:110)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

The Best Nation

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

كُنتُمْ خَيْرَ أُمَّةٍ أُخْرِجَتْ لِلنَّاسِ تَأْمُرُونَ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَتَنْهَوْنَ عَنِ الْمُنكَرِ وَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِاللَّهِ ۗ وَلَوْ آمَنَ أَهْلُ الْكِتَابِ لَكَانَ خَيْرًا لَّهُم ۚ مِّنْهُمُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ وَأَكْثَرُهُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ ‎﴿١١٠﴾‏ ‏

3:110 You are the best nation raised (as an example) for mankind. You enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong and believe in Allah. If only the People of the Scripture had believed, it would have been better for them. Among them are believers, but most of them are defiantly disobedient.

Commentary: In this verse, the Qur’an once again emphasizes the fundamental principles of enjoining what is right (al-amr bi’l-maʿrūf), forbidding what is wrong (al-nahy ʿan al-munkar), and faith in God, presenting them as universal and enduring duties of the Muslim community.

The verse states:

“You are the best nation brought forth for mankind. You enjoin what is right, forbid what is wrong, and believe in Allah.”

(Qur’an 3:110)

An important point in this verse is that Muslims are described as “the best nation” (khayra ummah) raised to serve humanity. The reason for this distinction is made explicit: their commitment to promoting virtue, preventing corruption, and maintaining faith in God. This indicates that reforming human society is impossible without faith, the call to truth, and active resistance to moral and social corruption. It also suggests that while previous religions contained elements of moral guidance, these two obligations—enjoining good and forbidding evil—have not been emphasized with the same breadth, depth, and social responsibility as they are in Islam.

Furthermore, the superiority of this nation is linked to the fact that Islam is the final and most complete divine religion, representing the culmination of humanity’s spiritual and moral development.

Two additional points in the verse merit attention. First, the use of the past tense “kuntum” (“you were”) may suggest that the Muslim community belonged to the best nation in the past. However, many Qur’anic commentators maintain—and this view appears stronger—that the past tense here is employed for emphasis, portraying the matter as an established and undeniable reality. The Qur’an frequently uses past tense forms to convey certainty and permanence rather than temporal limitation.

Second, the verse places enjoining good and forbidding evil before faith in God, highlighting the extraordinary importance of these two obligations. This precedence indicates that the preservation and expansion of faith, as well as the implementation of all individual and social laws, depend upon the active performance of these duties. In essence, the guarantee of enforcing divine law is given priority over the law itself.

If these two responsibilities are neglected, faith itself gradually weakens, its foundations erode, and its influence disappears from society. For this reason, they are mentioned before belief in God, even though faith is the core of religion.

From this perspective, Muslims are regarded as a “chosen” or “exemplary” nation only so long as they uphold the mission of moral reform and resistance to corruption. The moment these responsibilities are abandoned, they lose both their moral distinction and their positive role in human society.

It should also be noted that the addressee of this verse is the Muslim community as a whole, consistent with the general style of Qur’anic address. The suggestion that the verse applies exclusively to the early Muslims, or to the Muhājirūn, lacks solid textual or contextual evidence.

The verse then turns to the People of the Book, stating that a religion with such clarity, rationality, and moral benefit cannot reasonably be denied. Thus, if the Jews and Christians were to believe, it would be to their own advantage. Nevertheless, while a minority among them accepted the truth and embraced Islam, the majority remained bound by prejudice, ignored the glad tidings found in their own scriptures regarding the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family), and persisted in disobedience.

The remainder of the verse reads:

“If the People of the Scripture had believed, it would have been better for them. Among them are believers, but most of them are defiantly disobedient.”

(Qur’an 3:110)