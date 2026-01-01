(Video Clip): You Are Constantly Being Tested

Shafaqna English: Sometimes in the hustle and bustle of life, we seem to forget that we are constantly being tested by the Almighty Allah. And no matter where we live, the believers are faced with divine tests; yet some believers are facing much more difficult trials than we could ever imagine. And ultimately, what kinds of tests and trials will the believers face and what are the qualities that will help the believers overcome and come out victorious? Sayyid Shahryar tries to provide a little light as he answers, while giving you all a “Golden Pearl” from the holy Quran, wherever you are. Golden Pearls is a series which hopes to provide a bright light in the darkness, via the holy verses of the holy Quran, especially in the difficult times that we are all facing, wherever you are.

Source:https://en.al-shia.org/

www.shafaqna.com