(Photos) Karbala: Scientific Academy Celebrates National Quran Day

Shafaqna English: The Scientific Quranic Academy at the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine held a Quranic gathering on the occasion of the National Quran Day in the province of Karbala.

Sheik Muhammad Al-Nabhani from the Holy Quran Institute affiliated with the Academy said: “The institute held a Quranic gathering on the occasion of the National Day of the Holy Quran, coinciding with the anniversary of the Prophetic Mission, which included beautiful recitations by several readers.”

He added, “We delivered a speech during the gathering in which we highlighted the importance of learning to read the Holy Quran, understanding it, and acting upon it, and emphasized the role of parents in encouraging young people to learn and participate in the Quranic courses and events organized by the institute; in order to shield them from the cultural invasion that targets them.”

The scientific academy seeks, through various activities it organizes, to spread and establish the culture of the Noble Book of God within the community.

Source: alkafeel