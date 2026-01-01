(Photos): Al-Abbas (AS) Holy Shrine Celebrates Sha‘ban Moon with Joy Banners

Shafaqna English: The Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine has begun to spread joy and decoration banners in celebration of the arrival of the blessed month of Sha’ban.

The staff of the holy shrine spread flowers, decorations, and banners inscribed with congratulatory messages inside the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and its entrances, as well as between the two holy shrines, coinciding with the Sha’ban birth anniversaries.

The Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine has prepared a comprehensive plan to commemorate this blessed occasion, which includes a series of religious and cultural events and activities that will be held in various locations affiliated with the holy shrine.

The holy shrine is keen to highlight the manifestations of joy in the birth anniversaries of the Imams of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), including the Sha’ban birth anniversaries.