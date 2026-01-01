English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
Videos

Video Clip: The Succor of Patience and Prayer

0

Shafaqna English: Sometimes we end up facing a difficult trial or a painful calamity and we don’t know how to cope with the issue. What does the holy Quran tell us to do when we are faced with a difficult trial or a painful calamity that seems to be too overwhelming? Sayyid Shahryar tries to provide a little light as he answers, while giving you all a “Golden Pearl” from the holy Quran, wherever you are. Golden Pearls is a series which hopes to provide a bright light in the darkness, via the holy verses of the holy Quran, especially in the difficult times that we are all facing, wherever you are.

 

Source:https://en.al-shia.org/

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Slavery in Islam: Its Reality and Path to Liberation

Tauqeer14

(Video Clip): You Are Constantly Being Tested

Tauqeer14

The Al-Abbas (p) Holy Shrine concludes the second Women’s Quranic Forum, “Ghaith Al-Sama

Tauqeer14

Why is mercy mentioned twice in Bismillah? Video

Tauqeer14

New York: 1st mayor to be sworn on the holy Quran

nafiseh yazdani

[Video] Living in two worlds at the same time

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.