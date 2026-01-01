Video Clip: The Succor of Patience and Prayer

Shafaqna English: Sometimes we end up facing a difficult trial or a painful calamity and we don’t know how to cope with the issue. What does the holy Quran tell us to do when we are faced with a difficult trial or a painful calamity that seems to be too overwhelming? Sayyid Shahryar tries to provide a little light as he answers, while giving you all a “Golden Pearl” from the holy Quran, wherever you are. Golden Pearls is a series which hopes to provide a bright light in the darkness, via the holy verses of the holy Quran, especially in the difficult times that we are all facing, wherever you are.

