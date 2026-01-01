Al-Abbas (p) Holy Shrine adorned to mark the arrival of Sha’ban: PHOTOS

SHAFAQNA- The staff of the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine placed wreaths and bouquets of roses on the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) in celebration of the arrival of the blessed month of Sha’ban. The staff of the Holy Shrine’s two departments and the servants of the Holy Shrine worked to place the wreaths on the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) in celebration of the arrival of the month of Sha’ban and in celebration of the blessed Mohammadian birth anniversaries. This activity is part of a series of programs and events prepared by the Holy Shrine to celebrate the birth anniversary of Imam al-Hussayn and his family (peace be upon them) during the blessed month of Sha’ban.