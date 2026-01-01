Birth Anniversary of Al-Abbas ibn Ali (p) 1447 A.H.

SHAFAQNA- Some sacrifices are so pure that they are answered not only with reward but with honor beyond imagination. After the tragedy of Karbala, Imam al-Sajjad (p) spoke of his uncle, al-Abbas (p), not only as a martyr, but as a symbol of devotion without limits. He said, “May God have mercy on al-Abbas, for he sacrificed and exerted himself, and offered his life for the sake of his brother until his hands were severed. So God replaced them with wings—he flies with them among the angels in Paradise, just as He did for Jafar ibn Abi Talib. Indeed, al-Abbas has a status with Allah that all martyrs will envy on the Day of Resurrection”(Al-Saduq, Al-Amali, p. 548).

Al-Abbas (p) did not fight for recognition or victory. He stood for loyalty, for trust, and for the sacred responsibility of protecting Imam Hussain (p) and the children of Karbala. Even when his hands were severed, his resolve remained unbroken. His body was wounded, but his mission was complete.

God honored this sacrifice in a way that reflects its sincerity by granting him wings, a sign that his loss in this world became freedom in the next. Like Jafar ibn Abi Talib, al-Abbas (p) was elevated among the angels, his devotion eternally recognized.

This narration reminds us that true greatness is not measured by how long one lives, but by how fully one gives. Al-Abbas (p) gave everything, and in return, attained a rank so high that even the martyrs will look upon it with awe.

Source: https://imam-us.org/