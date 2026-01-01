English
Al-Aqsa Mosque: Thousands of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 23 January 2026

Shafaqna English: Thousands of Palestinians gathered at the Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers, arriving at the holy site from early morning despite strict Israeli military restrictions on access.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces were heavily stationed around the al-Asbat Gate and the route leading to the Friday Market, where they stopped young men, conducted searches, and checked identification, preventing some from reaching the mosque.

In addition, Israeli police reportedly forced Jerusalemite activist Mohammed Abu al-Hummus to leave the area near the Old City.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com

