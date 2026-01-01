English
Cambridge Philosopher: “We May Never Know If AI Is Truly Conscious”

Shafaqna English- A University of Cambridge philosopher argues that determining whether artificial intelligence has achieved consciousness is an impossible challenge with our current scientific understanding.

According to Dr. Tom McClelland, there is no reliable test for machine consciousness, and this fundamental uncertainty may persist indefinitely.

McClelland clarifies that the core ethical concern isn’t consciousness itself, but sentience—the capacity to experience pleasure or pain. He warns that industry hype often conflates advanced AI with conscious experience for marketing, while the science remains inconclusive. Rushing to grant rights to machines could divert crucial ethical attention from billions of potentially sentient animals, like prawns, that are known to suffer.

The debate, he notes, is polarized between those who believe consciousness can emerge from software structure and those who tie it strictly to biological processes. Both positions, however, lack concrete evidence. McClelland advocates for a stance of “honest agnosticism,” cautioning that forming emotional bonds with AI under false assumptions of consciousness could be psychologically harmful.

Source: University of Cambridge

